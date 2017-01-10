Dunkin’ Donuts Glass Tumblers Recalled

CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling about 8,300 glass tumblers because they can crack or break, posing laceration and burn hazards.
The recall affects glass tumblers sold for about $15 from September to November in Dunkin’ stores.
Some tumblers say “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN,” while others just have the “DD” letters embossed on them.
So far, Dunkin’ has received 19 reports of the tumblers cracking or breaking, but no injuries have been reported.
Anyone who has one of the tumblers can return it to a Dunkin’ store for a full refund.