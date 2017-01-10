WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Dunkin’ Donuts Glass Tumblers Recalled

January 10, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin' Donuts, Recall

CANTON (CBS) – Dunkin’ Donuts is recalling about 8,300 glass tumblers because they can crack or break, posing laceration and burn hazards.

The recall affects glass tumblers sold for about $15 from September to November in Dunkin’ stores.

Some tumblers say “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN,” while others just have the “DD” letters embossed on them.

More Recall Info

So far, Dunkin’ has received 19 reports of the tumblers cracking or breaking, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has one of the tumblers can return it to a Dunkin’ store for a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia