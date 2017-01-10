David Backes On Returning To St. Louis: ‘I’m Going To Try Not To Cry’

BOSTON (CBS) — David Backes is going to feel some strong emotions on Tuesday night. The Bruins are returning to his “old stomping grounds” (as he described it) in St. Louis, where the Bruins take on the Blues.

Backes opened up on the topic in a new story by Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, relieved that he was able to recover quickly from a concussion sustained on Dec. 29 in Buffalo. Backes missed only three games with the head injury and is ready to go in St. Louis, but insists he’s not rushing back just to be able to face his former team.

“I think health is first and foremost. If I were to miss that game [against the Blues], then there’s maybe next [year] or whenever,” said Backes. “It’ll happen sooner or later. But I think once your health’s in order, it’s back on the radar. There’s certainly not a chance I’d be pushing it to get back extra early to go play in that game.

“You get one brain. It’s not worth it.”

Backes acknowledged that a game like Tuesday night’s against the Blues is one to “circle on your calendar.” The Blues drafted Backes 62nd overall in 2003 and the forward played in St. Louis for ten seasons, including 49 playoff games.

Backes will do his best to keep his emotions in check for the game.

“I’m going to try not to cry,” he said.

The Bruins take on the Blues at 8 p.m. on 98.5 The Sports Hub. The two teams have nearly identical records, with the Bruins at 21-17-5 and the Blues at 21-14-5.