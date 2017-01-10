Person Of Interest In Murder Of Brockton Mother Found Dead

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man who was a person of interest in the murder of a Brockton mother of two was found dead of an apparent suicide Monday evening, the Plymouth District Attorney’s office said.
The body of Matias Andrade, 38, was found in the woods off Route 93 in Braintree.
Police had been seeking Andrade after his girlfriend, Eugenia Gomes Monteiro, 30, was shot to death in her Lexington Street home. They said she was found by a family member with multiple gunshot wounds, and died at the scene.
Investigators found Andrade’s white Honda Civic abandoned earlier Monday evening. State Police air and K-9 units searched the area after detecting Andrade’s cell phone signal, finding his body around midnight.
Earlier in the night, family members huddled outside the crime scene said Monteiro had just purchased the Lexington Street residence.
“She is one of the type of people, she’d do anything you ask her to do. It doesn’t matter what she’s doing. She leaves what she’s doing to help you out,” friend Zezito Alves said.
Police said they were still investigating.