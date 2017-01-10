Judge Rules Hernandez’s Tattoos Can Be Used As Evidence

January 10, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Double Murder, Murder, Tattoos

BOSTON (CBS) — A judge has ruled that convicted murderer and former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez‘s prison tattoos can be used as evidence in his upcoming double murder trial.

Attorneys for Hernandez had been trying to keep the tattoos out of the trial, in which he is charged with killing Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28. The two men were shot and killed in Boston’s South End in 2012.

The DA is searching for Aaron Hernandez's tattoo artists. (WBZ-TV)

Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos. (WBZ-TV)

The tattoo in question shows a gun with one round in the chamber and the rest of the weapon empty.

Prosecutors argue the tattoo is a confession.

The trial is set to begin next month. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

He’s already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend, Odin Lloyd.

 

