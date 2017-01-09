West Bridgewater Police Searching For Thief Stealing From Mailboxes

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — West Bridgewater Police are looking into a series of recent thefts from mailboxes.
Someone’s been going into residents’ mailboxes, stealing prescription medication, checkbooks and clothes the last few weeks.
Police Detective Sergeant Tim Nixon tells WBZ NewsRadio’s Ben Parker the thief is looking for items of value.
If none are found, the mail has been tossed on the ground.
“I think if we were going to pass anything along to homeowners, it would be to be a little more vigilant and watch your surroundings. The best thing they can do is get the mail as soon as possible and retrieve it and bring it in the house,” Nixon told WBZ.
According to police, the thief would be facing larceny charges, in addition to any potential federal mail tampering charges.
West Bridgewater Police are working with the Postal Inspector’s Office on the investigation.