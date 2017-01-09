WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

U2 Returns To Gillette Stadium In June For Joshua Tree Tour 2017

January 9, 2017
Filed Under: Gillette Stadium, U2

BOSTON (CBS) – U2 is coming back to Gillette Stadium this summer.

The band announced a limited run of stadium dates Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of their hit album “The Joshua Tree.”

The Lumineers will open for U2 in Foxboro on Sunday, June 25.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

This will be U2’s first performance at Gillette Stadium since they sold out two nights in 2009.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will kick off May 12 in Vancouver.

For more tour and ticket information, visit u2.com.

