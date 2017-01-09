Girl Calls 911, Saves Grandmother In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A little girl helped save her grandmother after she collapsed in Plymouth on Monday.
Seven-year-old Lilah Banville loves her grandmother and was at her house when she suddenly had a seizure.
“I called the police department and they told me not to hang up,” Lilah said.
Staying on the phone with dispatchers until paramedics arrived helped save her grandmother’s life. Lilah’s two-year-old brother was also in the house at the time.
Lilah’s mother was not surprised. “We call her the ‘mini mamma’ because she’s so helpful with her little brothers,” her mother Alisha Garvey said. “She’s very independent, it didn’t surprise me at all when I found out she called.”
“Everybody told me that I saved her life and I was really proud of myself,” Lilah said.
The Plymouth fire and police departments say they are proud of Lilah also.