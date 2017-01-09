Attleboro Man Due In Court In Hit-And-Run Of Plainville Officer

WRENTHAM (CBS) — The shoplifting suspect accused of striking a Plainville Police officer with his car in a parking lot Sunday is due to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday morning.
Robert M. Camara Jr., 38 of Attleboro, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, larceny over $250, using a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, and operating with a suspended license.
He was arrested Sunday night and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.
Plainville Police said Officer Todd Holbrook was responding to a report of shoplifting at a Plainville Target store around 10 a.m. Sunday, and approached Camara as a suspect in the parking lot as Camara was getting into his car.
That’s when police say Camara got into his silver Ford Focus and hit Holbrook.
Cellphone video recorded by a witness shows Officer Todd Holbrook down on the pavement, injured after confronting the suspect. The video only shows part of the incident, but police say Camara hit Holbrook a moment earlier and then left the scene.
Holbrook was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body. He was treated and released, and is now resting at home.