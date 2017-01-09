Attleboro Man Due In Court In Hit-And-Run Of Plainville Officer

January 9, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Anna Meiler, officer struck, Plainville, Plainville Police, Wrentham

WRENTHAM (CBS) — The shoplifting suspect accused of striking a Plainville Police officer with his car in a parking lot Sunday is due to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday morning.

Robert M. Camara Jr., 38 of Attleboro, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, larceny over $250, using a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, and operating with a suspended license.

Robert M. Camara Jr of Attleboro is brought into the Plainville police station Sunday night. (WBZ-TV)

Robert M. Camara Jr of Attleboro is brought into the Plainville police station Sunday night. (WBZ-TV)

He was arrested Sunday night and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Plainville Police said Officer Todd Holbrook was responding to a report of shoplifting at a Plainville Target store around 10 a.m. Sunday, and approached Camara as a suspect in the parking lot as Camara was getting into his car.

That’s when police say Camara got into his silver Ford Focus and hit Holbrook.

Plainville police officer Todd Holbrook is seen in this cellphone video after being struck by a car. (WBZ-TV)

Plainville police officer Todd Holbrook is seen in this cellphone video after being struck by a car. (WBZ-TV)

Cellphone video recorded by a witness shows Officer Todd Holbrook down on the pavement, injured after confronting the suspect. The video only shows part of the incident, but police say Camara hit Holbrook a moment earlier and then left the scene.

Holbrook was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body. He was treated and released, and is now resting at home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia