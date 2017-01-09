Patriots Fan Refuses To Let ESPN Use His Photo Of Sleeping Belichick

BOSTON (CBS) – Sorry, ESPN. Don’t expect Patriots fans to do you any favors anytime soon.
Twitter user Adam Markopoulos posted a picture Sunday that appears to show New England coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday catching some shut-eye on the Nantucket ferry.
It’s been retweeted hundreds of times so far, and predictably, many media outlets are reaching out to Markopoulus and asking for permission to use the photo. Usually that’s not a big deal, but when ESPN’s assignment desk inquired about the picture, Markopoulus let them hear it.
As die-hard New England fans will surely remember, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen helped turn DeflateGate into a national phenomenon by tweeting that 11 of the Patriots’ 12 footballs in the AFC Championship Game measured a full 2 PSI under the allowable range. Several months later, Mortensen corrected his false report.
Patriots Nation cheered on Markopoulos’ decision with comments like “you’re a damn hero,” and “nice try ESPN.”