Patriots Fan Refuses To Let ESPN Use His Photo Of Sleeping Belichick

January 9, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, DeflateGate, ESPN, New England Patriots, NFL

BOSTON (CBS) – Sorry, ESPN. Don’t expect Patriots fans to do you any favors anytime soon.

Twitter user Adam Markopoulos posted a picture Sunday that appears to show New England coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday catching some shut-eye on the Nantucket ferry.

It’s been retweeted hundreds of times so far, and predictably, many media outlets are reaching out to Markopoulus and asking for permission to use the photo. Usually that’s not a big deal, but when ESPN’s assignment desk inquired about the picture, Markopoulus let them hear it.

As die-hard New England fans will surely remember, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen helped turn DeflateGate into a national phenomenon by tweeting that 11 of the Patriots’ 12 footballs in the AFC Championship Game measured a full 2 PSI under the allowable range. Several months later, Mortensen corrected his false report.

Patriots Nation cheered on Markopoulos’ decision with comments like “you’re a damn hero,” and “nice try ESPN.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia