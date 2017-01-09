Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Smashes Hole In Wall After Giants’ Loss To Packers

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Odell Beckham Jr. brought this on himself.

The supremely talented but immature New York Giants receiver simply didn’t show up ready to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field. He made just four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards and dropped what would have been an early touchdown. The Giants lost 38-13 and much of the blame, fair or not, is falling on Beckham’s shoulders after he and other Giants receivers partied on a boat in Miami on their off day before the game.

The receiver is taking plenty of heat in the wake of the boat controversy and his subsequent poor performance – and he doesn’t seem to be handling it well. According to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, Beckham banged his head against a door near the Giants’ locker room after speaking to reporters and also, allegedly, punched a hole in a wall. NFL security is looking into the incident.

It’s not necessarily the fairest criticism to argue that Beckham’s trip to Miami had any effect on his performance on Sunday. He’s well within his right to do what he wants on his off days and it’s far from the first time that an NFL player has done what he did, even before a playoff game. But regardless of what he did on his off day, he needs to be much better than he was on Sunday – and if anyone wants to connect his poor performance to that now-infamous boat party, well, that’s no one’s fault but Beckham’s for publicizing his trip to Miami in the first place.

As is tradition, the New York Post wasn’t going to let Beckham off the hook.

Beckham will continue to take a lot of heat for his game on Sunday and everything that led up to it, as well as his apparent post-game tantrum. Regardless of whether or not he deserves criticism for his actions before and after the game, there is simply no excuse for how he played between the sidelines on Sunday.

