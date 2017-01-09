WBZ4[1]
Mother Of 2 Murdered In Brockton

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV January 9, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Brockton Murder, Louisa Moller

BROCKTON (CBS) – State Police and Brockton Police are investigating the murder of a woman found shot to death in her Lexington Street home.

Police say a family member found, Eugenia Gomes Monteiro, 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Monteiro died at the scene.

Police put out a bulletin for the white Honda Civic driven by Monteiro’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Matias Andrade.

Police located the Honda Civic but, as of 8 pm on Monday night, had not found Andrade. Police thought they had found him at a location in Boston but it was a false alarm, a spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Family members huddled outside the crime scene, Monday evening.

They said Monteiro is a mother of two who had just purchased the Lexington Street residence.

“She is one of the type of people, she’d do anything you ask her to do. It doesn’t matter what she’s doing. She leaves what she’s doing to help you out,” friend Zezito Alves said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Success Inspirers' World says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    This is sad and evil.

    Reply | Report comment |

