Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

By JOCELYN NOVECK, Associated Press January 9, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Golden Globes, Meryl Streep

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Donald Trump was not in attendance at the Golden Globes, but he was there in spirit — or more precisely, as the target of a slew of political barbs, not to mention an impassioned takedown by actress Meryl Streep.

Only a few seconds into his monologue, host Jimmy Fallon noted that the Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.”

He was just getting started. Fallon went on to compare the president-elect to the evil King Joffrey in “Game of Thrones.”

“What would it be like if King Joffrey had lived?” Fallon asked. “Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.”

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said he did not watch the Golden Globes but was “not surprised” he was attacked by “liberal movie people.”

Streep took things in a much more serious direction, excoriating Trump without mentioning his name in an impassioned speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Photos by Scott Olson/Getty Images and Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The much-respected actress, who spoke on behalf of Hillary Clinton at this year’s Democratic National Convention, said the “performance” that had most stunned her this year was when Trump had mocked a disabled reporter.

“It was the moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back,” Streep said. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone … powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Trump took on Streep in a series of early morning tweets Monday, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also reiterated that he wasn’t mocking the disabled reporter.

Streep also referenced Trump’s policies on immigration when she pointedly listed the multicultural heritage of many Hollywood actors.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said, to cheers.

In Fallon’s monologue, he referred to a Streep film, “Florence Foster Jenkins,” in which she stars as “the worst opera singer in the world.” Fallon added: “Even she turned down performing at Trump’s inauguration.”

The mournful drama “Manchester by the Sea,” he joked, was “the only thing from 2016 that was more depressing than 2016.” He also noted that votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of “Ernst & Young & Putin.”

Hugh Laurie, accepting his award for best supporting actor in “The Night Manager,” also indulged in Trump jokes, speculating that this would perhaps be the last Golden Globes ceremony.

“I don’t mean to be gloomy, but it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘foreign’ and ‘press’ in the title,” Laurie said, explaining his pessimism about the awards surviving the Trump era. He added that some Republicans don’t even like the word “association.”

He accepted his award “on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.”

  1. bees_knees_6 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:43 am

    …….

  2. bees_knees_6 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:44 am

    If anybody….ANY SINGLE PERSON….does not feel sickened listening to her very accurate account, I believe he or she needs to take a hard look in the mirror.

    Do note that the president-elect, when he lies in a tweet and says something that is on record was untrue, does not have the courage to face her but instead attacks her from behind his device.

