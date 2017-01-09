Massachusetts Teacher Of The Year National Award Finalist

BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts teacher from Dorchester has been named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year, given out by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
Sydney Chaffee of the Codman Academy Charter Public School was selected 2017 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year last May.
Monday, the Governor’s office and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that Chaffee has been selected as one of four finalists for the national award.
She is the sixth Bay State educator of the year to be so honored.
“It’s a joy to be recognized for doing something I love,” Chaffee said in a press release. “I am honored and humbled to be among the finalists, and I look forward to learning from all of the state teachers of the year.”
Chaffee teaches ninth grade humanities and has taught English language arts and social studies at Codman Academy in Dorchester since 2007. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Chaffee typifies the impressive roster of Massachusetts educators.
“Ms. Chaffee’s dedication to her students and willingness to lead both inside and outside of the classroom are representative of the Commonwealth’s strong teaching force,” said Gov. Baker in the same release. “I am proud to congratulate her on this well-deserved national recognition.”
Teachers from Maryland, Wisconsin and California are also in the running for the national award, which will be announced this spring.