Hopkinton Is Building A New School And It’s Already Too Small

HOPKINTON (CBS) – A new elementary school now under construction in Hopkinton is already too small.
The new school on Hayden Rowe Street, scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, will be for kindergarten and first grade.
It was originally designed to accommodate a total of 395 students.
But since the town agreed with a contractor on the design, the enrollment forecast has been updated and the school department now believes they will need to accommodate 485 students.
That’s 90 more children than originally expected.
So, the school committee is now looking for up to $3 million to pay for four more classrooms in the new building.
The approval would have to come from a special town meeting.