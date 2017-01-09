Man Barricades Himself Inside Haverhill Home After Allegedly Firing At Officers

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A man who allegedly fired shots at police officers barricaded himself inside a home in Haverhill Monday afternoon.
The suspect’s bullets missed both an undercover officer and a State Police trooper.
State Police say the officers were attempting to arrest the suspect on a warrant.
The suspect fled into the basement of an apartment building on Franklin Street. The building was evacuated and there are no reports of any hostages.
State Police say they are currently negotiating with the suspect.