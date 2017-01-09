WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

In YouTube Video, Waltham Teachers Thank Students Who Inspire Them

January 9, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Chapel Hill-Chauncy High School, Paul Burton, Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) — At Chapel Hill-Chauncy High School, a lesson in kindness and appreciation is being taught–not in the classroom, but on YouTube.

The private boarding school recently launched a new video of teachers giving high praise marks to ten students who have inspired them.

The #InspirationVideo features teachers telling the students about the progress they’ve seen them make, their positive spirits, and more.

Sophomore Malachi Longmore was moved by his teacher’s comments about him.

“My heart was filled with joy and I am so thankful,” Malachi said.

Teacher Becky LaCoste got all choked up in her message to her student Ollie Monleon.

“I chose her because I have seen so much growth in her,” LaCoste said.

Chapell Hill-Chauncy High School in Waltham. (WBZ-TV)

Chapel Hill-Chauncy High School in Waltham. (WBZ-TV)

Teacher Stephanie Daniels chose student Emma Jones.

“She makes me remember to have a smile on my face and appreciate others,” Daniels said.

CH-CHH is a small school of 180 students. The purpose of the video project was for teachers to pick any student they wanted and deliver an inspiring message to them on camera catching them off guard.

A student smiles in response to their teacher praising them in the Chapel Hill-Chauncy High video. (WBZ-TV)

A student smiles in response to their teacher praising them in the Chapel Hill-Chauncy High video. (WBZ-TV)

“To hear someone say they appreciate me it was such a special thing for me,” Jones said.

All of the students were surprised–and the video is generating a lot of buzz.

“This was a chance in a very fun way of how inspirational the students are everyday to their students,” creator Matthew Soule said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia