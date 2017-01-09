Boston College Nose Tackle Mike Ruth Named To 2017 College Football Hall Of Fame Class

BOSTON (CBS) — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced their 2017 class of inductees on Monday, with a former Boston College standout set to be enshrined with the greats of the game.

Eagles standout defensive tackle Mike Ruth, who wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines for BC from 1982-85, is one of 10 new members of the Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

Ruth is the 10th former Boston College player or coach enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, joining players Doug Flutie, Mike Holovak, George Kerr, Gene Goodreault, Chester S. Gladchuk, Sr., Charlie O’Rourke along with former coaches Frank Cavanaugh, Gil Dobie, and Frank Leahy.

“There is more honor, courage, toughness and teamwork displayed in one football game then one might find in an entire year off the field,” Ruth said in a statement following Monday’s announcement. “It reminds us all of what’s best in life and in America. To be honored by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame for my part as a nose tackle from Boston College is the single greatest moment in my life.”

Ruth, who won the 1985 Outland Trophy for the most outstanding interior lineman in the nation, amassed 344 career tackles, 29 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his career at Boston College. He was a consensus First Team All-American and was named Eagle of the Year as a senior, leading BC to three bowl games (including a win in the Cotton Bowl against Houston in 1985) during his career.

Already a member of the Boston College Hall of Fame, Ruth’s No. 68 jersey was retired by the program back in 1998. He’ll be enshrined into the College Hall of Fame with the nine other new inductees at a ceremony in New York on December 5, 2017.