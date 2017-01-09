Drivers Beware – Boston’s Speed Limit Now 25 MPH

January 9, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Boston Speed Limit, Traffic

BOSTON (AP) — Drivers beware — Boston’s default speed limit is now 25 miles per hour.

That means starting Monday drivers won’t be allowed to travel more than 25 mph on any city street unless a different limit is posted. The law does not apply to state roads.

Mayor Marty Walsh pushed for the change, saying it will cut down on injuries and fatalities. He says his goal is to eliminate all traffic deaths in the city.

Walsh pointed to studies that he said show the likelihood of a pedestrian suffering a fatal injury as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle decreases from 20 percent when the vehicle is traveling at 30 miles per hour, to 12 percent when the vehicle is traveling at 25 miles per hour.

