Police: Officer Struck, Injured By Shoplifting Suspect’s Car In Plainville

PLAINVILLE (CBS) — An officer was injured Sunday morning when a shoplifting suspect hit him with his car, Plainville Police said.
They said in a release that Officer Todd Holbrook was responding to a reported shoplifting at a Target on Taunton Street in Plainville around 10 a.m. Sunday.
When Holbrook approached the suspect, he got into his Ford Focus and hit Officer Holbrook, they said.
Holbrook was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.
The suspect is still on the loose. Police said he’s a white man around six feet tall with dark hair and facial hair, in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black jacket with “MAC Tools” written on the upper left chest and back in red. They said he was wearing a red hoodie under the jacket, with dark pants and a red hat with a white stripe.
They said his grey or silver Ford Focus had a revoked license plate of 6SM550. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Plainville Police.