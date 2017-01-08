Pet Parade: Baypath Humane Society

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption from Baypath Humane Society were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Benji is a two-year-old, pure-bred chocolate labrador. He’s a super-sweet, happy, and social dog! He’s a bit reactive on leash, meaning he gets a bit overstimulated when he sees another dog. For that reason, he should probably be the only dog in his new owners’ home, and should be in a fenced-in yard in a quiet neighborhood. Baypath also said they would sponsor obedience classes to help deal with that reactivity. He can certainly interact with children, but adults or teens would be best for Benji!

Lanie loves to meet people, and to go on walks or ride in the car! Like Benji, she loves to meet people. She’s currently doing great in basic obedience classes, and is very smart. She’s very treat-motivated! To set her up for success, she should have an owner who is willing to put in the work to train her. She should be the only dog in a home without children.

For more information, visit baypathhumane.org.