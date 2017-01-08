Patriots Will Face Texans In Divisional Round Next Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — Ultimately, the Patriots hope to make it to Houston to play for the Super Bowl.
To do that, they’ll first have to get through Houston — the Houston Texans, that is.
With Pittsburgh beating Miami 30-12 and the results of wild-card weekend in the books, the Patriots now know that they will be hosting the Texans in the divisional round this upcoming weekend.
It won’t be the first trip to Foxboro of the season for the Texans, who were defeated soundly 27-0 by a Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots squad on a Thursday night back in Week 3.
That night, LeGarrette Blount ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Brissett ran for 48 yards and a touchdown himself, as the Patriots defense kept Brock Osweiler and the Texans offense off the board. It was the Patriots’ first shutout since the 2012 season and just the ninth shutout under Bill Belichick.
The Texans are 0-4 all time at Gillette Stadium, outscored 150-49. That includes a postseason loss in 2012, which the Patriots won 41-28.
The Patriots and Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.