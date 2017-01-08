Patriots Have The Texans’ Number Entering Divisional Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — By virtue of the Steelers’ win over the Dolphins on Sunday, the Patriots will host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium this Saturday.

The Patriots shut out the Texans, 27-0, in Week 3 with Jacoby Brissett under center while Tom Brady served his four-game suspension. That was the Patriots seventh win overall against Houston since they became a member of the AFC in 2002. All time, the Patriots have a 7-1 record vs. the Texans and are undefeated against them at Gillette Stadium (6-0) which includes a Divisional Playoff game in January 2013.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley talks with Bob Socci

Entering Saturday’s Divisional match up as the number one seed, the Patriots can guarantee the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium with a win. Something they were not able to do last year as the number two seed, and much different circumstances with an injured team.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Riley and Bob Socci discuss the NFL second season

This marks the fifth time in eight years the Patriots will be playing a Saturday divisional playoff game at home, winning all of them. And the odds makers (sportsbook.ag) like the Patriots chances A LOT, making them 16 point favorites.

On paper, the Patriots are the better team as they try to make it to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game. And even with history on their side, Bill Belichick and the Patriots per usual will be taking it “one game at a time.”

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985.