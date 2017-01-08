Man Stabbed Outside Cambridge Nightclub

January 8, 2017 5:22 PM
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man near a Cambridge nightclub early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the victim, who is from Haverhill, was attacked after a large fight broke out adjacent to The Middle East on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square around 12:30 a.m.

He suffered wounds to his back, shoulder and forearm.

The man was taken to the hospital, but his wounds were not life-threatening.

Cambridge Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public for any information that could help in tracking down a suspect.

