Man Stabbed Outside Cambridge Nightclub

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man near a Cambridge nightclub early Sunday morning.
Authorities say the victim, who is from Haverhill, was attacked after a large fight broke out adjacent to The Middle East on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square around 12:30 a.m.
He suffered wounds to his back, shoulder and forearm.
The man was taken to the hospital, but his wounds were not life-threatening.
Cambridge Police are investigating the incident and are asking the public for any information that could help in tracking down a suspect.