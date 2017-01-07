Tom Brady Adding To Social Media Arsenal With Instagram Account

BOSTON (CBS) – Can’t get enough of Tom Brady? Today’s your lucky day.
The Patriots quarterback, who spends plenty of time posting on his Facebook page, is adding to his social media arsenal.
Brady announced to his Facebook followers on Friday that he was going to announce his choice for a new social media account on Saturday.
He narrowed the choices down to Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and the largely forgotten MySpace.
Using Facebook live on Saturday afternoon, Brady thanked his fans for their support and said he’s joining Instagram.
A few minutes later, he shared his first photo.
Before the quarterback had even posted any photos, he had already racked up more than 190,000 followers.
No word yet if Roger Goodell will be among Brady’s followers.