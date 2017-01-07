Maggie Hassan To Be Ceremonially Sworn In As Senator

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is being sworn-in again, this time closer to home.
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter will ceremonially swear-in Hassan at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester on Saturday. The official swearing-in took place Tuesday in Washington.
Hassan, a Democrat and former governor, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in November. She is the second woman to serve as both a governor and a U.S. senator. The first is fellow New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.