Celtics @ 7: Quiet Week For Celtics, But Loud One For Jae Crowder

BOSTON (CBS) – Quiet week for the Celtics, but a loud one for small forward Jae Crowder after his Twitter tantrum about feeling disrespected by Boston fans, who cheered Gordon Hayward when Utah was in town Tuesday.
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman looked back on Crowder’s week, including a no-show performance against the Sixers Friday, and explored what’s really bothering him. It’s probably not disrespect by the fans.
The show also examined what Kyle Korver’s move to the defending-champion Cavaliers means for the Celtics, whether the C’s should be in the mix for Jimmy Butler or Paul Millsap, Isaiah Thomas’s value, and much more.
The Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan joined the show for an expansive chat about the team’s direction as well.
Enjoy a special extended edition of the program with the podcast below!
Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7