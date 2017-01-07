Weather Alert: Blizzard Warning | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Snow Forces Postponement Of Frozen Fenway College Hockey Games

January 7, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Fenway Park, Frozen Fenway

BOSTON (CBS) – The Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to incoming snow.

Boston University and the UMass were scheduled to play followed by Boston College and Providence College on Saturday, but the games were pushed back a day and will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday’s tickets will be good for admission to Sunday’s rescheduled games.

Gates will open at noon at Fenway Park.

Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in Boston throughout the day Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia