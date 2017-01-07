Snow Forces Postponement Of Frozen Fenway College Hockey Games

BOSTON (CBS) – The Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to incoming snow.
Boston University and the UMass were scheduled to play followed by Boston College and Providence College on Saturday, but the games were pushed back a day and will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Saturday’s tickets will be good for admission to Sunday’s rescheduled games.
Gates will open at noon at Fenway Park.
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in Boston throughout the day Saturday.