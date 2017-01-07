Weather Alert: Blizzard Warning | Forecast | Blog | Closings | RadarWeather App

Snow Causes 20-Car Pileup On Connecticut Highway

January 7, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Interstate 91

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A crash involving as many as 20 vehicles has closed a section of a Connecticut highway as heavy snow falls in southern New England.

The pileup on Interstate 91 in Middletown occurred Saturday afternoon and involved at least three tractor-trailers. No serious injuries were reported.

Up to 8 inches of snow was expected in parts of Connecticut, but areas along the southeastern Massachusetts coast could get 1 to 2 feet before the storm moves away later Saturday.

Blizzard conditions were reported on Cape Cod and Plymouth County. Officials warned people to stay off the roads as the heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to reduce visibility to near zero.

Officials at Boston’s Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines and numerous flights were cancelled or delayed.

