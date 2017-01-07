Blizzard Conditions Possible Along South Shore, Cape Cod

BOSTON (AP) — Portions of the Massachusetts coast are under a blizzard warning as a storm that has wreaked havoc in southern states makes its presence known in New England.
Forecasters say snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour at times Saturday, with 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts or higher.
Police in the Cape Cod town of Bourne warned residents to stay off the roads during the storm, as the strong winds and heavy snow could bring near white-out conditions.
In Boston, where up to a foot of snow was expected, Mayor Marty Walsh urged residents to keep an eye on neighbors, especially the elderly.
Officials at Boston’s Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines and numerous flights were cancelled or delayed.
Parking restrictions were imposed in several communities.