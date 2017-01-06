Sen. Elizabeth Warren Will Run For Re-Election In 2018

BOSTON (CBS) – U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Friday that she will run for re-election in 2018.
“I will fight today, tomorrow, next week, this year, next year and as long as I’m standing to build a future – not just for some of our kids, but for all of our kids,” Warren wrote in a letter to supporters. “That’s why I wanted to let you know that I am running for re-election in Massachusetts in 2018.”
Warren said the upcoming fights in the Senate are “likely to be uglier and nastier than anything we’ve ever imagined.”
In 2012, Warren defeated Republican challenger Scott Brown to take office.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Warren was an outspoken supporter for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Warren regularly challenged Republican Donald Trump on social media and at campaign events.
“The smears and right-wing attacks from Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Koch Brothers and Wall Street aren’t about to get a little worse – they’re about to get A LOT worse,” Warren wrote on Friday. “We cannot and will not allow the Republicans and the powerful interests to sink our campaign the same way they sank so many campaigns in 2016.”