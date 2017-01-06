Report: Matt Ryan Beats Out Tom Brady For NFL’s All-Pro First Team

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made the most of his 12 games played this season, putting together arguably the most impressive season in his Hall of Fame career.
While the performance was enough to draw praise from the football world, it was not enough to earn a spot on the NFL’s All-Pro First Team. That distinction instead went to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, according to The Associated Press.
Ryan, 31, set a career high with 38 touchdown passes while throwing a career-low seven interceptions. He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,944 yards, both of which were also new career highs. He also led the league with a 117.1 passer rating while leading the Falcons to an 11-5 record.
Brady’s statistics, at age 39, hold up well to Ryan’s. The team’s record with Brady under center was 11-1, as the quarterback completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But due to the four-game suspension he served to begin the year, the cumulative numbers just don’t compare to Ryan’s.
Brady has been named to the All-Pro First Team twice in his career (2007, 2010) and the Second Team once (2005). This marks Ryan’s first time making an All-Pro team in his nine-year career.
Patriots veteran special teamer Matthew Slater made the team for the first time of his career.