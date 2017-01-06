WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning […]
Weather Alert: Snow In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Guns Seized From Lexington Home Of Man Charged With Hate Crime

January 6, 2017 6:37 AM
Filed Under: Hate Crime, Lexington, Robert Ivarson

LEXINGTON (CBS) – Several guns were seized overnight from the home of a Lexington man charged with a hate crime.

Police were also seen carrying multiple boxes of evidence from Robert Ivarson’s home on Tarbell Avenue late Thursday night.

There’s no word yet from investigators on what prompted the search.

Earlier this week, Ivarson, 49, was charged with civil and criminal harassment for allegedly throwing banana peels on the driveway and car of his black neighbor.

Robert Ivarson being taken out of the courthouse, Jan. 3, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Robert Ivarson being taken out of the courthouse, Jan. 3, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Police said they used surveillance cameras to catch him in the act.

Ivarson was arraigned Tuesday in Concord District Court. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remain under house arrest.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Linda Anne Dallaire says:
    January 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I feel for the neighbors. Nobody should have to experience hate. My neighbors are elderly and I bring meals to them. That is what neighbors should do.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia