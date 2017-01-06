Guns Seized From Lexington Home Of Man Charged With Hate Crime

LEXINGTON (CBS) – Several guns were seized overnight from the home of a Lexington man charged with a hate crime.
Police were also seen carrying multiple boxes of evidence from Robert Ivarson’s home on Tarbell Avenue late Thursday night.
There’s no word yet from investigators on what prompted the search.
Earlier this week, Ivarson, 49, was charged with civil and criminal harassment for allegedly throwing banana peels on the driveway and car of his black neighbor.
Police said they used surveillance cameras to catch him in the act.
Ivarson was arraigned Tuesday in Concord District Court. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remain under house arrest.
One Comment
I feel for the neighbors. Nobody should have to experience hate. My neighbors are elderly and I bring meals to them. That is what neighbors should do.