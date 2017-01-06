BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Deaths In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting | CBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBSN Live

Teen Seriously Injured, Driver Charged After Dartmouth Hit And Run

January 6, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Dartmouth, Hit and Run, New Bedford, Nick Giovanni

DARTMOUTH (CBS) – A New Bedford woman was arrested after a hit and run crash in Dartmouth that left a teenager with serious injuries.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was hit while walking on Dartmouth Street.

The girl was taken by MedFlight to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. She is listed in stable condition.

Jessica Skaggs of New Bedford. (Image Credit: Dartmouth Police)

Police say the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jessica Skaggs of New Bedford, fled from the scene.

Thirty minutes after the crash, Skaggs turned herself in to police.

Jessica Skaggs appears in court on January 6. (WBZ-TV)

Skaggs was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in bodily injury and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The car involved in the crash was found in a parking lot a short distance away from the scene.

