Does Cursing A Lot Make You More Honest? Yes, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — Honesty is considered a good thing. Swearing. . . not so much.
But a new study finds that the two actions are related: The more you curse, the more honest you are.
Makes sense. Who’s ever said “*Bleep* You” without an unabashed dose of honesty?
Scientists from the University of Cambridge tried both a more intimate, smaller sample size of 276 people and then a larger sample of 74,000 via Facebook. They came to the same conclusion for each that the more you curse, the more likely you are to be an honest person.
In the smaller sample, the participants were asked how often they say or write curse words. Then researchers asked them for their honesty in answering questions, blaming others, cheating on games and taking advantage of others.
“There are two ways of looking at it. You might think if someone is swearing a lot, this is a negative social behavior,” David Stillwell, co-author of the study, told the Daily Mail. “On the other hand, they are not filtering their language so they are probably also not putting their stories about what is going on through similar filters which might turn them into untruths.”
