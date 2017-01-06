Bruins Call Up Goaltender Zane McIntyre From AHL Providence

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have leaned on Tuukka Rask through the first half of the year, largely because they’ve been left with no other choice.
Now — the Bruins hope — help is on the way.
The team recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the AHL Providence Bruins on Friday, one day after NHL backup netminder Anton Khudobin cleared waivers. Khudobin will be sent down to Providence in a corresponding move.
McIntyre leads the AHL in goals-against average (1.41) and save percentage (.951), and he has a perfect 10-0-0 record on the season. He has seen limited time with the NHL team this year, going 0-2 as a starter with an .859 save percentage and 4.03 GAA. Now, with Khudobin likely out of the picture for an extended period, McIntyre will get the opportunity to settle into a more regular role as a backup.
Khudobin has a 1-5-1 record for the Bruins this year to go with an .885 save percentage and 3.06 GAA.
Rask has started 31 of the Bruins’ 41 games this season.