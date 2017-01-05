Tom Brady, Malcolm Mitchell Return To Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Malcolm Mitchell returned to the practice field for the Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Both Brady and Mitchell sat out Wednesday’s full-pads practice.
Brady continues to nurse a thigh injury that he has been dealing with since Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell, meanwhile, is working his way back from a knee injury that he appeared to suffer on Christmas Eve against the New York Jets. Mitchell sat out the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale.
As for Thursday’s practice absences, cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) was out again. According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, defensive tackle Alan Branch was also missing from Thursday’s practice.
The Patriots are gradually working their way back to full strength at the wide receiver position. Danny Amendola returned to practice for the Patriots on Wednesday as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. With Michael Floyd making immediate contributions against the Dolphins in a fill-in role, and Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan apparently at full health, the team is well-stocked at that position heading into the playoffs.
Thursday will be the Patriots’ final practice before getting the weekend off. The team is preparing for next Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff in Foxborough, in which they will play either the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, or Miami Dolphins.