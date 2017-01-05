WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]
Weather Alert: Snow Friday In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Tom Brady, Malcolm Mitchell Return To Patriots Practice

January 5, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Malcolm Mitchell returned to the practice field for the Patriots on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Both Brady and Mitchell sat out Wednesday’s full-pads practice.

Brady continues to nurse a thigh injury that he has been dealing with since Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell, meanwhile, is working his way back from a knee injury that he appeared to suffer on Christmas Eve against the New York Jets. Mitchell sat out the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale.

As for Thursday’s practice absences, cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) was out again. According to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, defensive tackle Alan Branch was also missing from Thursday’s practice.

The Patriots are gradually working their way back to full strength at the wide receiver position. Danny Amendola returned to practice for the Patriots on Wednesday as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. With Michael Floyd making immediate contributions against the Dolphins in a fill-in role, and Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan apparently at full health, the team is well-stocked at that position heading into the playoffs.

Thursday will be the Patriots’ final practice before getting the weekend off. The team is preparing for next Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff in Foxborough, in which they will play either the Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, or Miami Dolphins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia