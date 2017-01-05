Jones: What Other 2000s-Era Patriots Should Get Hall Of Fame Consideration?

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time, former Patriots cornerback Ty Law is a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That led 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Joe Murray to look at the Hall of Fame candidacy for not just Law but other great Patriots players from their run of dominance in the 2000s.

Pointing to achievements like his 53 career interceptions, and signature moments like his three-interception performance against Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, Jones believes Law is a surefire Hall-of-Famer – and arguably should in Canton already.

“[Law is] one of the best defensive backs of his era. He was one of those guys who was a shutdown player,” said Jones. “And he did it at the highest level … to me, it sure feels like he should be a Hall-of-Famer.”

Jones and Murray then went over the other Patriots from the 2000s who have their own chances to get into the Hall of Fame, going by the Hall’s All-2000s Team. Among the Patriots on that team with Hall-of-Fame potential are Tom Brady (no-brainer), Randy Moss (if you count him as a Patriot), Law (finalist), Adam Vinatieri (slam dunk), and Richard Seymour (has a case).

Jones believes that Seymour should ultimately make it into the Hall of Fame, although others may disagree. He does not believe that Patriots Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi or Troy Brown deserve consideration for Canton, but believes that Rodney Harrison should be on the same list of potential Pro Football Hall-of-Famers as Brady, Moss, Law, Vinatieri, and Seymour.

Listen to the full podcast below: