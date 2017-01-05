WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Jones: What Other 2000s-Era Patriots Should Get Hall Of Fame Consideration?

January 5, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, The Adam Jones Show

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time, former Patriots cornerback Ty Law is a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That led 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Joe Murray to look at the Hall of Fame candidacy for not just Law but other great Patriots players from their run of dominance in the 2000s.

Pointing to achievements like his 53 career interceptions, and signature moments like his three-interception performance against Peyton Manning in the 2003 AFC Championship Game, Jones believes Law is a surefire Hall-of-Famer – and arguably should in Canton already.

“[Law is] one of the best defensive backs of his era. He was one of those guys who was a shutdown player,” said Jones. “And he did it at the highest level … to me, it sure feels like he should be a Hall-of-Famer.”

Jones and Murray then went over the other Patriots from the 2000s who have their own chances to get into the Hall of Fame, going by the Hall’s All-2000s Team. Among the Patriots on that team with Hall-of-Fame potential are Tom Brady (no-brainer), Randy Moss (if you count him as a Patriot), Law (finalist), Adam Vinatieri (slam dunk), and Richard Seymour (has a case).

Jones believes that Seymour should ultimately make it into the Hall of Fame, although others may disagree. He does not believe that Patriots Hall of Famers like Tedy Bruschi or Troy Brown deserve consideration for Canton, but believes that Rodney Harrison should be on the same list of potential Pro Football Hall-of-Famers as Brady, Moss, Law, Vinatieri, and Seymour.

Listen to the full podcast below:

More from The Adam Jones Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia