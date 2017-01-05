Weather Alert: Snow Friday In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

State Police: Escaped RI Inmate ‘Probably’ Suspect In Cambridge Bank Robbery

January 5, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Cambridge, Central Square, Christina Hager, James Morales, Mass. Ave.

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The fugitive who escaped from a Rhode Island correctional facility on New Year’s Eve is “probably” a suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Cambridge Thursday morning, State Police said.

James Morales, 35, was last spotted in Framingham over the weekend, and residents there received robocalls to be on the lookout for him. His current whereabouts are not known.

James Morales (Image credit: Mass. State Police)

The Bank of America in Central Square was robbed at 7:27 a.m., Cambridge Police said. They said a note was passed, but the suspect did not get away with any money.

The robbery suspect was described as a black man about 5’10” with a moustache, who was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, black knit cap, and black sneakers. The FBI released these surveillance images of the suspect:

The FBI released these photos of the suspect in the robbery of a Central Square Bank of America Thursday morning. (FBI)

“While we do not have an identity of the suspect at this point in time, investigators are looking at the possibility that the suspect generally fits the description of  escaped federal prisoner James Morales, who fled the Wyatt Detention Center last weekend,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

VIEW: Wanted Poster For James Morales From U.S. Marshals

Cambridge Police said a notification was sent out to anyone who subscribes to the department’s notifications, and let residents know about the incident, telling them to be alert. They said no schools in the area had gone on lockdown.

The bank did not confirm the suspect in the robbery was Morales.

Morales escaped from Wyatt Correctional Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve.

Before being imprisoned at the Rhode Island facility, Morales was facing charges that he raped an 8-year-old girl in Cambridge.

While out on bail on that charge, the FBI says, he stole 10 assault rifles and six handguns from a Worcester armory in 2015.

James Morales eagle tattoo. (Image credit: Mass. State Police)

Morales is six-feet tall, weighs 175-pounds, has brown eyes and was bald at the time of his escape.

He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck.

A confidential phone tip line for the public has been set up. If you have information on the whereabouts of James Morales, you are asked to call 1-800-336-0102.

