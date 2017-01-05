State Police: Escaped RI Inmate ‘Probably’ Suspect In Cambridge Bank Robbery

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The fugitive who escaped from a Rhode Island correctional facility on New Year’s Eve is “probably” a suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Cambridge Thursday morning, State Police said.

James Morales, 35, was last spotted in Framingham over the weekend, and residents there received robocalls to be on the lookout for him. His current whereabouts are not known.

The Bank of America in Central Square was robbed at 7:27 a.m., Cambridge Police said. They said a note was passed, but the suspect did not get away with any money.

The robbery suspect was described as a black man about 5’10” with a moustache, who was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, black knit cap, and black sneakers. The FBI released these surveillance images of the suspect:

“While we do not have an identity of the suspect at this point in time, investigators are looking at the possibility that the suspect generally fits the description of escaped federal prisoner James Morales, who fled the Wyatt Detention Center last weekend,” the FBI said in a statement Thursday.

VIEW: Wanted Poster For James Morales From U.S. Marshals

Cambridge Police said a notification was sent out to anyone who subscribes to the department’s notifications, and let residents know about the incident, telling them to be alert. They said no schools in the area had gone on lockdown.

The bank did not confirm the suspect in the robbery was Morales.

State Police think escaped alleged gun thief James Morales tried to rob this BoA in Central Square in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/w3sPh7pEZC — Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) January 5, 2017

Morales escaped from Wyatt Correctional Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve.

Before being imprisoned at the Rhode Island facility, Morales was facing charges that he raped an 8-year-old girl in Cambridge.

While out on bail on that charge, the FBI says, he stole 10 assault rifles and six handguns from a Worcester armory in 2015.

Morales is six-feet tall, weighs 175-pounds, has brown eyes and was bald at the time of his escape.

He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck.

A confidential phone tip line for the public has been set up. If you have information on the whereabouts of James Morales, you are asked to call 1-800-336-0102.