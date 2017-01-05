Police: Woman Caught With Over 900 Bags Of Suspected Heroin In Western Mass.

WHATELY (CBS) – A 41-year-old woman is facing charges after police say they caught her with hundreds of bags of suspected heroin in Massachusetts.
A Massachusetts State Police trooper pulled over a pickup truck for motor vehicle violations at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Whately. As a result of an investigation, police say Corrina M. Carr, of Springfield, Vermont, was found with 901 bags of suspected heroin.
Carr is being charged with trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium and failure to wear a seatbelt. She was held on $5,000 bail.
Earlier this week, police made a major drug bust in Methuen, seizing $1.2 million worth of fentanyl.