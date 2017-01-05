Weather Alert: Snow Friday In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Police: Woman Caught With Over 900 Bags Of Suspected Heroin In Western Mass.

January 5, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Heroin, Massachusetts State Police

WHATELY (CBS) – A 41-year-old woman is facing charges after police say they caught her with hundreds of bags of suspected heroin in Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper pulled over a pickup truck for motor vehicle violations at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Whately. As a result of an investigation, police say Corrina M. Carr, of Springfield, Vermont, was found with 901 bags of suspected heroin.

Hundreds of bags of heroin seized in western Mass. (Image credit Mass. State Police)

Hundreds of bags of heroin seized in western Mass. (Image credit Mass. State Police)

Carr is being charged with trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium and failure to wear a seatbelt. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Earlier this week, police made a major drug bust in Methuen, seizing $1.2 million worth of fentanyl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia