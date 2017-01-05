Keller @ Large: Take A Stand Against Evil

BOSTON (CBS) – Vicious racist Dylann Roof, the confessed and convicted murderer of nine black people as they attended Bible study at their Charleston, South Carolina church, spoke for himself in court Wednesday. And he went right at one of the few reasons any juror might consider sparing him the death penalty.

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” he said, which is surely what his lawyers planned to argue before Roof dismissed them so he could represent himself at his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors read from Roof’s jail-cell journal, in which he wrote: “I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed.”

Add all that to what we’ve previously learned about Roof’s hatred of black people, and a disturbing fact comes into focus – he’s not sick, or confused.

He’s evil.

Pure evil, I’d say.

And while there are plenty of wise, thoughtful people who oppose the death penalty on moral grounds, I wish them luck trying to muster an argument against terminating this specimen.

There was nothing impulsive about what he did.

He showed no mercy that terrible night, and shows no remorse now.

Roof says he won’t be calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence in his behalf, leaving the field to the horrific details of his crimes and the anguish of the victims’ survivors. And it’s pretty clear he wants to be put to death.

We could spend the more than $2 million it will cost to lock him up for the next 70 years, placing the lives of other inmates at risk.

Or, we could serve justice and take a stand against evil by granting his wish.

