WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383 Click Here for Latest myTV38 Online Features   Follow @myTV38Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning [...]

Danny Ainge Not Worried About Jae Crowder: ‘He’s A True Pro And Loves Being A Celtic’

January 5, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Celtics Fans, Danny Ainge, Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Like head coach Brad Stevens, Celtics president Danny Ainge wishes Jae Crowder wouldn’t have taken to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Celtics fans cheering for Gordon Hayward before Tuesday night’s game.

But also like Stevens, Ainge doesn’t think his small forward doesn’t like wearing green anymore.

“I’m not worried about Jae Crowder at all. He’s a true pro and loves being a Celtic. He loves his teammates and they love him,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday. “What he does day-in and day-out is much more than a tantrum on Twitter.”

Ainge said that fans cheering for Hayward has been greatly exaggerated, as he didn’t even notice it from the stands on Tuesday. He even joked that if fans cheering for an opposing small forward gets Crowder fired up, he wouldn’t mind them doing it before every game. After hearing the crowd’s reaction to the soon-to-be free agent, Crowder went out and dropped 21 points in Boston’s 115-104 win over the Jazz.

Still, Ainge wishes Crowder kept his beef to himself, or at least in the locker room.

“I don’t like it when our players use Twitter to go back and forth with fans, the media or just trolls out there. To get caught up in that doesn’t make sense,” said Ainge.

Crowder even responded to one fan telling him to “take it or leave it” by saying he’d be fine going somewhere else.

“That’s not the best response,” Ainge said with a laugh. “That’s not what we talk about in public relations training. But Jae knows it, and I’m not worried about it.”

Ainge doesn’t think Crowder has hurt his own perception in the mind of Celtics fans.

“First of all, he hasn’t done a dent in my mind. Some fans, maybe, but most people aren’t really paying attention to it that much. I didn’t know it was a big deal; I was in a tunnel working, got into my car late and was listening to [The Adam Jones Show] and realized it was a big deal. I thought, ‘man, it’s amazing how something like this has turned into a big story.’ I guess that’s the world we live in. I continue to say that, and we have a president using Twitter to combat people’s views. I don’t understand it and I don’t agree with it, but I don’t think it’s done any damage to Jae or anybody. It’s a moment Jae didn’t like, but I think he should have kept it to himself or with his teammates.”:

Ainge said he isn’t on Twitter much, checking it every few days, but he does follow all of his players just in case something like Tuesday night does occur.

He also dismissed any notion that Celtics fans cheering for Hayward was racially motivated.

“I think we all know that that isn’t true. That’s sort of silly,” said Ainge. “It’s well documented the players we’re trying to sign, even at Jae’s position last summer. That’s silly; we’re trying to get good players.”

Listen to the full interview below, including Ainge’s thoughts on Isaiah Thomas’ current run (and future payday), Jaylen Brown’s progress and the trade interest around Brooklyn’s draft pick:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia