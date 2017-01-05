Weather Alert: Snow Friday In SE Mass | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Bruins Honor Player, Coach And GM Milt Schmidt

By JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer January 5, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Milt Schmidt

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are honoring Milt Schmidt, the former captain, coach and general manager who died this week at the age of 98.

Schmidt won two Stanley Cup titles as a player with Boston before enlisting in the Royal Canadian Air Force months after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. He returned to claim the 1951 Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP and went on to assemble the Bruins teams that won two more championships with Bobby Orr in the 1970s.

The Bruins dipped Schmidt’s retired No. 15 from the rafters in a ceremony before a game against Edmonton on Thursday night. A highlight video of his career was played. In lieu of the usual moment of silence, the announcer asked for “a moment of celebration and applause,” and the crowd responded.

Schmidt’s No. 15 was painted on the ice behind the nets. The Bruins also wore patches on their sweaters in his memory.

