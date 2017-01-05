Bruins’ David Backes Remains Out Of Lineup Thursday Vs. Oilers

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins forward David Backes will remain out of the Bruins lineup on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. Head coach Claude Julien said after practice on Thursday that Backes is “doing really well, but not quite 100 percent.”
Backes left last Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres with what was initially reported as an upper-body injury after a hard hit from the Sabres’ William Carrier. It was later reported that he suffered a concussion and was out indefinitely.
After returning to practice for the Bruins on Wednesday, Backes skated with the team again during Thursday’s morning workout at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. He later practiced with assistant coach Jay Pandolfo after the morning skate, along with fellow injured Bruins Noel Acciari, Joe Morrow, and John-Michael Liles, who is also working his way back from a concussion. All four are expected to be scratched from the lineup on Thursday night.
Despite being out against the Oilers, Backes skated on a line with Ryan Spooner and David Krejci during the morning skate. Anton Blidh, who was also present at practice, is likely to take Backes’ place in the lineup.