What’s Up This Weekend: January 6-8

Explore majestic structures made entirely of ice. Explore a children’s museum for free. Solve a murder mystery in a Boston museum. There is plenty to do in and around Boston this weekend.

ICE CASTLES

This one is a day trip, but it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Ice Castles New Hampshire is now open for the season in Lincoln. It’s a gorgeous, mammoth ice structure that gets lit up at night. They add about 10,000 icicles each day to keep it growing. It’s about a two-hour drive from Boston. Bring your warm clothes and boots, and reserve your tickets in advance. INFO & TICKETS: icecastles.com/

FROZEN FENWAY

The annual ice rink in Fenway Park opened for action this week. For the next two weekends there are several college hockey games planned in the ballpark. This Saturday BU takes on UMass and BC plays Providence College. Tickets are available online. INFO & TICKETS: redsox.com

BRIDAL SHOW

Wilmington is the place to be this weekend for Brides and Grooms-to-be. The Massachusetts Bridal & Wedding Expo is at Shriners Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday. It’s a one-stop-shop to check out gowns, reception venues, honeymoons, DJs, photographers and more. Shop for vendors, browse for inspiration, and enter to win prizes. INFO & PASSES: bridalshowsma.com

FREE FIRST FRIDAY

Several area museums offer special First Friday events. One family friendly option is the Discovery Museums in Acton. Admission to both the Children’s Discovery Museum and Science Discovery Museum is free Friday between 4:30pm and 8:30pm this Friday. While there is no cost of admission, on these free nights they accept non-perishable food donations for local food pantries. INFO: discoverymuseums.org

SESAME STREET LIVE

Abby Cadabby, Elmo and all of their Sesame Street friends will be singing and dancing in Lowell this weekend. Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend is playing at the Lowell Auditorium both Saturday and Sunday. This show “explores the universal fun of friendship and celebrates cultural similarities.” INFO & TICKETS: lowellauditorium.com

MUSEUM MURDER MYSTERY

There is a murder mystery scavenger hunt at the Museum of Science on Saturday afternoon. “Someone, or some thing, has been bumping off museum staffers involved in the recent discovery of a long-lost invention by Benjamin Franklin…Your team of sleuths will have to uncover the museum’s secrets to solve the mystery.” Note this is run by Watson Adventures and not sponsored by the museum. Advance ticket purchase required. INFO & TICKETS: watsonadventures.com