Report: Patriots Work Out Cornerback Tharold Simon, Tight End Rob Housler

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots reportedly brought in former Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Tharold Simon, as well as tight end Rob Housler, for workouts on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The Cardinals cut Simon on Dec. 19. You may recognize him from his time as a reserve corner for the Seattle Seahawks. He allowed touchdowns to Brandon LaFell and Julian Edelman in Super Bowl XLIX after an injury to Jeremy Lane forced him into a regular role. At 6-foot-2, Simon offers rare size for the position and a similar frame to Patriots corner Eric Rowe.
Housler played four seasons with the Cardinals before spending the 2015 season with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He has not played in an NFL game since Week 17 of the 2015 season. He would be a depth piece at the tight end position, where the Patriots are thin with just Martellus Bennett and Matt Lengel on the depth chart.
Reiss noted that the Patriots likely held the workouts for the “emergency list” entering the postseason, or with moves for the 2017 season in mind.