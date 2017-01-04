NightSide – Is The Death Penalty Ever Justified?

BOSTON (CBS) – Two convicted murderers are facing a potential death sentence this week. Dylan Roof, the shooter who killed nine parishioners at a black church in South Carolina in 2015, is acting as his own attorney in his death penalty trial. He began his opening statement today by declaring “there’s nothing wrong with me psychologically”. Meanwhile, closing arguments began today in Gary Sampson’s death penalty trial. Sampson was convicted of carjacking and killing three separate victims, gruesomely stabbing them to death as they begged for their lives. Do you believe either deserves the death penalty? Or is it time for our country to get rid of capital punishment?
Originally broadcast January 4th, 2017.