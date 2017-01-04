NightSide – Is The Death Penalty Ever Justified?

January 4, 2017 11:18 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Two convicted murderers are facing a potential death sentence this week. Dylan Roof, the shooter who killed nine parishioners at a black church in South Carolina in 2015, is acting as his own attorney in his death penalty trial. He began his opening statement today by declaring “there’s nothing wrong with me psychologically”. Meanwhile, closing arguments began today in Gary Sampson’s death penalty trial. Sampson was convicted of carjacking and killing three separate victims, gruesomely stabbing them to death as they begged for their lives. Do you believe either deserves the death penalty? Or is it time for our country to get rid of capital punishment?

Originally broadcast January 4th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia