NightSide – Ernie Boch, Jr. Is In Studio

BOSTON (CBS) – Ernie Boch, Jr. was one of the first high-profile figures to step up and support Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. The billionaire CEO of Subaru of New England hosted a fundraiser for Trump shortly after the reality-TV personality announced he was officially entering the race in the summer of 2015. Boch joins Dan in studio to talk about why he felt so strongly that Trump was the right choice, and what to expect as we near President-elect Trump’s inauguration.
Originally broadcast January 3rd, 2017.