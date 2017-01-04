Two Macy’s In Massachusetts To Close This Year

TAUNTON (CBS) – Macy’s has announced the closure of more stores in 2017, including two in Massachusetts.
The company says its locations at the Westgate Mall in Brockton and Silver City Galleria in Taunton will close before the end of 2017.
A total of 68 store closures across the country were announced Wednesday – part of the roughly 100 closings Macy’s announced last August. The latest move is expected to save the company $550 million.
The Brockton Macy’s opened in 2003 and employs 79 associates.
The Macy’s in Taunton has been open since 1992 and 82 associates work there. It was also one location involved in a deadly stabbing rampage at the Silver City Galleria last May.
Macy’s at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield closed in 2016.