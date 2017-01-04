Julian Edelman Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots ended their 2016 regular season the exact way they wanted to, thanks in large part to the efforts of Julian Edelman.
The NFL took notice, and as as result, the league has named Edelman the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
It’s the first time in Edelman’s eight-year career that he’s received the honor.
The receiver caught eight passes for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown in the win, bringing his season total in receiving yardage to 1,106 — also a new career high. He also had one rush for six yards.
His performance included a 77-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, one that was aided by a bone-crunching block from Michael Floyd and turned a six-point lead into a 13-point cushion. Edelman also picked up four first downs and successfully converted a two-point play.
Edelman is now the sixth player in Patriots history to have recorded two seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.
For the Patriots, this marks the third AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, with quarterback Tom Brady getting the nod in Week 5 and Week 11. Dont’a Hightower earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award after Week 6, while punter Ryan Allen and kicker Stephen Gostkowski have also earned the Special Teams Player of the Week Award.