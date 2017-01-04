Guide To The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday just around the corner, one of the best ways to celebrate Dr. King’s enduring legacy is to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C.. Unveiled to the public in August 2011, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is a moving tribute to the late Baptist minister, civil rights leader and Nobel Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. who died tragically in 1968. Situated on four acres along the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is the 395th unit of the National Parks System and the newest memorial and first to honor an African American on the National Mall and just the fourth to honor a non-president.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

1964 Independence Ave. S.W.Washington, DC 20024(202) 426-6841

Hours: The memorial is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Park rangers are on duty daily from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tickets: There is no admission fee.

About The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial was first unveiled to the public on August 22, 2011, with the official dedication originally scheduled a few days later on August 28, 2011, in observance of the 48th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech. However, due to unsettled weather due to Hurricane Irene, the official dedication had to be delayed until October 16, which coincided with the 16th anniversary of another landmark civil rights event, the 1995 Million Man March. The actual location of Dr. King’s speech, delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the western end of the National Mall in 1963, is marked with an inscription in stone that the name and date of the one of the greatest and most famous speeches in American history.

The centerpiece of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is the 30-foot tall (9.1 meters) statue of Dr. King, whose likeness is depicted standing tall as he emerges from a granite “Stone of Hope”, with two more granite structures representing a “Mountain of Despair” behind it. Collectively, the quote “a mountain of despair, a stone of hope” was taken from Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream”speech, and are inscribed on either side of the statue. A second, paraphrased and controversial quote originally on the statue – “I was a drum major for justice, peace and righteousness” – was removed from the memorial in 2013, just ahead of the official observance of the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which culminated with his public speech in front of 250,000 people on the National Mall. The centerpiece, created on 159 granite blocks by the famed Chinese artist Master Lei Yixin, is positioned in a manner in which it connects in a straight visual line with the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial, to symbolize the connection between these three great American leaders.

Upon reaching the memorial, visitors symbolically pass through the twin towers of the “Mountain of Despair”, before reaching the “Stone of Hope”, with Dr. King further depicted with an eternal gaze overlooking the Tidal Basin. Behind the magnificent centerpiece is a 450-foot long Inscription Wall with the engravings of 14 of Dr. King’s most famous quotes, taken from notable speeches and sermons, but does not include his most famous quote of all, “I Have A Dream”. Also on the four-acre site are a ring of 182 cherry blossom trees, which are now a prominent part of the famous collection of Yoshino Japanese cherry trees that were originally planted in 1912 as a gift of friendship from Japan to the U.S.

